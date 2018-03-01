An increasingly isolated president: Loyalists like Hicks and Sessions move away from Trump

A former employee of Ivanka Trump's clothing brand, Hicks had associated herself with Trump's presidential run before he even announced his candidacy. Hicks worked her way up in the White House behind the scenes, securing the high-level role of communications director while assiduously avoiding public exposure.

But in recent weeks, Hicks' connection to mounting administration scandals made her low profile impossible to maintain.

Hicks had long been dogged by reports that she played a role in crafting the misleading first statement about Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians, who reportedly have Kremlin connections and promised damaging opposition research on then-candidate Hillary Clinton. "If it's what you say I love it," Trump Jr. wrote to an intermediary in emails he later released.

The first statement, which claimed that the meeting "primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children," was dictated by President Trump himself to Hicks, The Washington Post reported.

In the past month, Hicks shared an unwelcome national spotlight with Rob Porter, the former White House staff secretary who resigned on February after the U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail published allegations of physical abuse from his ex-wives.

Hicks had reportedly begun dating Porter shortly before the accusations surfaced, and CNN reported she may have helped draft his initial statement denying the allegations.

Despite her close contact with the top brass in the White House, Hicks had rarely been considered a central figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russia's potential involvement with the Trump campaign as it sought to disrupt the U.S. election.

Yet this week reports emerged that Hicks refused to answer a number of questions about the Trump Tower meeting in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. The New York Times reported Hicks told the committee that she sometimes had to tell white lies for the Trump administration.

Trump was reportedly enraged by Hicks' House testimony, and "berated" his soon-to-be-former staffer for her admission. The Times reported that the episode played no role in Hicks' decision to resign.

Hicks' elevated role in the White House, and her status as a friend of Trump's daughter and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was said to have caused friction with chief of staff John Kelly.