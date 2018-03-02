The 2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD is a criminally underrated luxury sedan

The CT6 is Cadillac's largest and most prestigious sedan on offer. 17 feet in length, the CT6 is just short of full-size executive limousines like the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

While Cadillac seems to deliberately avoid calling it a "flagship" of the same blood as the German royalty, the CT6 comes packed with features. Seats at all four corners massage, heat and cool passengers. Dual TV screens allow you to plug in a Roku or Fire Stick and hook up to the car's WiFi network.

Leather and wood cover most touchpoints, with soft plastics filling in the gaps. A massive center screen with CarPlay and Android Auto is, of course, standard kit. If that's not enough, the gauge cluster is a screen in and of itself, capable of displaying infrared night vision views of the road ahead when the light fades.