Regardless of who wins the Oscar, no nominee will walk away empty handed.

Increasingly, the Academy Awards is a chance for brands and their marketers to catch the eye of A-listers and everyday Americans alike by gifting stuff. That might explain why this year's swag bags furnished by Distinctive Assets offer a particularly wide assortment of goods.

Indeed, there are the ultra-luxe travel packages (12 nights in Tanzania with a private safari, a week in Hawaii and a beachfront villa in Greece), as well as spa treatments, skincare and herbal tea.

But if pampering is a theme, so is anxiety. Also included are underarm sweat patches, pepper spray and a golden gift certificate good for a session with a "phobia relief expert."

And then there are a few items that defy categorization, like an original commissioned work of art valued at $10,000, a storage tote and a "wearable" water bottle (it fits on your forearm like a sleeve).