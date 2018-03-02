Amtrak has temporarily canceled all services between Boston and Washington, the railroad corporation said Friday evening.

In a series of tweets, Amtrak Northeast said that all services between the two cities along the Northeast Corridor have been canceled until "at least" Saturday, due to "hazardous conditions." The tweets did not specify at what time trains would be expected to resume service.

Earlier Friday, Amtrak temporarily suspended service on routes between Boston and Washington until 6 p.m. But as the late winter storm, which brought high winds and a mix of snow and freezing rains to the U.S. Northeast, continued unabated, Amtrak was forced to extend its cancellations.

The National Weather Service on Friday at 5:19 p.m. ET reported flood advisory warnings to the New York City area, which are expected to remain in effect until Sunday.

Representatives for Amtrak's Northeast services did not immediately respond to a request for further information on the cancellations. A spokesman for Amtrak services said there was no threat of service in the Chicago area being disrupted due to weather.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.