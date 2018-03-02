Boeing and these other stocks may actually be able to survive a trade war

Investors worried about a potential trade war should look at buying shares of Boeing and Raytheon, among other companies, as their trade-war exposure is low, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors' Tom Lee.

Boeing and Raytheon's trade-war exposure is 35.2 percent each, Fundstrat's founder and head of research said in a note to clients Friday. Steel producer Nucor has the least amount of trade-war exposure of the companies listed by Lee, with just a 15 percent exposure.

To determine their exposure to a trade war, Lee looked at their overseas sourcing as a percentage of cost of goods sold and their exports as a percentage of sales. If the sum of the two percentages totaled less than 40 percent, then the company had low exposure to a trade war.

Below is a list of five stocks with low trade-war exposure highlighted by Lee, including Raytheon, Nucor and Boeing.