    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Now is not the time to buy Snap

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Snap Inc.: "Look, the growth was really fabulous but the redesign's freaking everybody out, so we're going to have to default and say, you know what, not right here, not right now."

    Raymond James Financial: "Raymond James Financial's doing incredibly well. I really like it. I think it's a good stock."

    Vail Resorts: "I don't know why the stock's been such a dog of late. I think it's just a fantastic long-term situation. But you know what? Right now it's out of favor – may be the best time to take a position."

    Senior Housing Properties Trust: "You get a 10 percent yield. What that says to me is a definitive red flag. We don't pay up and reach for yield in Cramerica. It's too dangerous."

    Deere & Company: "Deere is a great American company. I think they will do just fine, but I do think that this is not the level to buy it. It's too close to the blast zone of tariffs. Let that one come down, although I did like the quarter very much."

    Aflac: "No. When we're buying insurance, we buy Chubb, and if we're not going to buy the stock of Chubb, then we buy Travelers. It's really a binary situation."

    Seagate Technology: "I think that's more of a trading vehicle. If you're going to do that for you IRA, I am more concerned. I would rather see an Intel. I know the yield's not that big, but I like that balance sheet better than I like Seagate's."

    Chesapeake Energy: "Here's what we know: we know to stay away from CHK."

