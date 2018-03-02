    ×

    Economy

    Consumer sentiment hits 99.7 in February vs. 99.3 estimate

    • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index ticked down at the end of February, but remained at historically high levels.
    • The latest reading came in at 99.3, slightly below the mid-month figure of 99.9.
    Linda Wentzel shops for clothing at a Costco Wholesale store in East Peoria, Illinois.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Linda Wentzel shops for clothing at a Costco Wholesale store in East Peoria, Illinois.

    Consumer sentiment inched down at the end of February, but still exceeded expectations after shooting up in a mid-month reading.

    The University of Michigan's report on consumer attitudes about the economy slipped to 99.7 in February. A survey of Reuters economists expected the number to fall to 99.3.

    The index reached 99.9 in the prior February reading, its second-highest level since 2004.

    The survey measures 500 consumers' attitudes on future economic prospects, in areas such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.