How the NRA might repair its reputation

Since the Feb. 14 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the National Rifle Association has taken hits from survivors and from major businesses.
Among the actions: Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have discontinued their discounts for NRA members, as have insurance company MetLife and car rental companies Avis and Hertz. Dick's Sporting Goods announced that it will no longer sell high-capacity magazines or assault rifles and raised its minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21.
The question arises: Can the nation's largest advocate for gun rights, which prides itself on defending liberties and the Second Amendment, improve its image? The organization did not return CNBC's request for comment.
At least a few observers say yes. DeeAnn Sims, founder and creative director of the SPBX public relations firm in Los Angeles, said the organization's problem can be addressed with a few proactive steps.
"First, members who are speaking to the press and making public appearances should definitely invest in media training," Sims told CNBC.
"Second, the organization's overall image could benefit from a total rebrand. This should include everything from a positive tag line to partnering with a nonprofit partner," she added. "Lastly, I would suggest running a national [public service announcement] about gun safety and investing in a message that suggests they not only recognize a problem, but that they care about these issues."