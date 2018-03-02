How the NRA might repair its reputation

Brad Chase of Chase Global Media Group suggested that the NRA change its approach. Chase is the author of a Change.org petition asking Amazon to remove NRA TV from its streaming service and website.

"They need to fire their communications team," he said. "Bring in gun owners and non-gun owners alike who will staunchly defend the Second Amendment, but also accept the fact that it needs to be updated to be compatible with 21st-century life."

Jeff Bishop, an attorney from Virginia and an NRA member since 1992, said a public relations makeover would have little value to the organization — if any.

"Shortly after the Las Vegas massacre, they came out for some modest regulations, such as banning bump stocks and making significant fixes to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which had failed to catch several previous mass shooters it probably should have caught," Bishop said.

"These reasonable proposals gained the NRA zero goodwill among gun control advocates, but did anger many 'no-compromise' [members] who already viewed the organization as corporate sellouts," he added.

In addition, recent data suggest that actions against the gun lobbying group can cut both ways. According to a poll by the market research company Morning Consult, companies that severed ties with the NRA actually suffered a backlash.

"Despite increased media scrutiny since the Parkland shooting, our polling finds the NRA continues to perform well among a plurality of Americans, and the organization's core base: Republicans," said Michael Ramlet, Morning Consult's CEO.

Reflective of the polarized environment, the polling also showed a sharp split along party lines.

"The number of Republicans who viewed MetLife unfavorably leaped from 10 percent to 44 percent after learning of the company's decision to end ties with the NRA, while Democrats' favorability with MetLife increased from 49 percent to 68 percent," Ramlet said.

Rocky Pollington, a marketing director at UglyBadger Media, said that if companies like MetLife are seeing blowback, it comes with the territory when a business decides to take a stand.

"There is a balance that businesses need to have when deciding to make a political statement," Pollington said. "Making a public announcement [that may] alienate a portion of your customer base is a very risky move that they should be aware of, and accept the results."

Yet if the NRA really wants to improve its image without abandoning its principles, it should attempt to be somewhat less partisan, Bishop told CNBC.

"All too often it gets mixed up with conservative causes generally, as if the 'R' in its name stood for 'Republican,'" he said.