Ma, who was one of the leaders of the infamous MIT blackjack team which inspired the book Bringing Down the House and the film 21, is a well-known expert in the gambling industry. He also understands the inner workings of professional sports leagues — he previously served as a consultant for the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA and the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.

"Traditionally, a lot of the leagues are run by lawyers so they think about how do we protect our assets, they don't think about how do we monetize our assets," Ma told CNBC at the recent MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. "In this case, they are thinking protect and charge people money instead of focusing on the bigger opportunity down the road."

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments to replace the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) in December, and court watchers read the back-and-forth as a sign that the Court is receptive to state-regulated betting.

Ma contends that a partnership between the leagues and betting operators may be a better alternative. Taking a flat fee off the top could be a feasible option down the road, but only after the legal market develops.

While professional North American sports leagues have historically been against sports betting, the NBA under the leadership of commissioner Adam Silver has arguably been the most radical, supporting the movement with an eye on heavily regulating the market. The NBA and MLB have both expressed a desire to have operators of sportsbooks to pay them a 1 percent integrity fee of total bet amounts.

The NBA did not respond to a request for comment. NBA spokesman Michael Bass has previously defended the reasoning behind the 1 percent fee, including a costly compliance measures to mitigate the risk of betting scandals. "Sports leagues provide the foundation for sports betting while bearing the risks it imposes, even when regulated," Bass said. The NBA has stated that this is a similar approach to legally-regulated sports betting in other international jurisdictions.

A recent survey found that 43 percent of Americans have placed a wager on an NBA game in the past, the second-highest mark among all sports. 78 percent of people have placed a bet on a game in the NFL, a league that has publicly tiptoed around the issue of sports betting.