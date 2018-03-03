Trump ally reportedly in talks to earn $75 million if he could the US probe into 1MDB dropped

A top republican donor close to President Donald Trump tried to negotiate a $75 million fee from the man at the center of the 1MDB scandal if he could get the U.S. to stop investigating the Malaysian state investment fund, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Elliott Broidy, a longtime Republican donor, and his wife, Robin Rosenzweig, discussed setting up a consulting contract with Jho Low, who has been accused of embezzling state funds, the WSJ, according to emails that the publication reviewed.

One email showed a proposal that would have given Broidy and his wife $75 million if they got the Justice Department to drop its probe into 1MDB.

Broidy also prepared talking points for Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak for his 2017 visit to Washington that included a meeting with Trump. Some of the talking points included talking up Malaysia's relationship with the U.S. in fighting North Korea and arguing against the legal pursuit of 1MDB.

Chris Clark of Latham & Watkins LLP, on behalf of Broidy and Rosenzweig told the WSJ in a statement that at not time did "anyone acting on their behalf, discuss Mr. Low's case with President Trump, any member of his staff, or anyone at the U.S. Department of Justice."

Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.