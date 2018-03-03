For Solomon Oyakhire, the call from Palo Alto came during dinner time the Nigerian student was alone, eating dinner in his apartment in Lagos.

On the other line was John Hennessy, a former President of Stanford University and the co-founder on the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship, congratulating him on winning a scholarship to study at the prestigious California university.

Oyakhire is one of 49 applicants selected from 3,601 applicants, who received a personal phone call from Hennessy to come study at Stanford. Each scholar receives full financial aid for three years to pursue a graduate degree. Applicants are admitted based on academic excellence, civil mindset and demonstrated leadership ability.

"When the call came, I was completely overwhelmed. I felt humbled, excited, and inspired to be considered worthy to join the family of scholars" said Oyakhire, who will be pursuing a PhD in chemical engineering.

The scholarship's funding comes from deep Silicon Valley pockets. With an endowment of $750 million, it benefits from the generosity of Phil Knight, a co-founder of Nike and Stanford alum, who by himself donated $400 million in 2016 to start the scholarship fund with Hennessy.

Earlier this month, Hennessy replaced Eric Schmidt as chairman of tech giant Alphabet, Google's parent company. "My main gig is teaching" Hennessy told CNBC recently, jokingly referring to Google as "my side gig."

The Silicon Valley veteran co-founded the semiconductor company Mips Computer System, and sold it for a little over $400 million in the early 1990s. In 2011, Hennessy's Atheros Communication, a semiconductor company for wireless chipset, was acquired by Qualcomm for more than $3 billion.