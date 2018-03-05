Bull market will continue but expect a 'flat' year: Analyst Jim Paulsen

Markets may be flat this year while earnings go up: Strategist 1 Hour Ago | 01:54

Widely followed strategist Jim Paulsen is betting that the bull market will make it to 10 years, but that doesn't mean he's expecting great returns this year.

Friday marks the ninth anniversary of the stock market's bottom.

Paulsen told CNBC that right now it's about "readjusting values" in the market as the economy shows some "nominal life."

"It's a year where earnings are going to grow but they are going to grow into these valuations," the chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group said Monday on "Power Lunch." "Maybe the market is essentially flat this year while earnings go up."

Paulsen, long bullish on the market, has recently been predicting more turbulence ahead, including a possible deeper 15 percent correction later this year.