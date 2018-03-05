CNBC TO BROADCAST LIVE FROM CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT MARCH 5-8

CNBC's Brian Sullivan and Jackie DeAngelis Report for the Network
CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, will broadcast live from CERAWeek by IHS Markit in Houston, TX, Monday, March 5 through Thursday, March 8. Sullivan will anchor CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET) and DeAngelis will cover the news from the conference during CNBC's Business Day programming. Both will conduct interviews for the network.
The CNBC Digital team will also contribute reporting online throughout the conference. All of CNBC's coverage will be available at https://www.cnbc.com/ceraweek.
Guests from the conference include (additional guests to be announced):
Monday, March 5
Fatih Birol, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director
Pedro Parente, Petrobras CEO
Tuesday, March 6
Robert Kaplan, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President
Dan Yergin, IHS Markit Vice Chairman
Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco President and CEO
David Farr, Emerson Chairman and CEO
Jack Fusco, Cheniere President and CEO
Bob Dudley, BP CEO
Charles Leykum, CSL Capital Management
Wednesday, March 7
Ben van Beurden, Shell CEO
Kate Richard, Warwick Energy Group Founder and CEO
