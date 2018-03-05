CNBC TO BROADCAST LIVE FROM CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT MARCH 5-8

CNBC's Brian Sullivan and Jackie DeAngelis Report for the Network

CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, will broadcast live from CERAWeek by IHS Markit in Houston, TX, Monday, March 5 through Thursday, March 8. Sullivan will anchor CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET) and DeAngelis will cover the news from the conference during CNBC's Business Day programming. Both will conduct interviews for the network.

The CNBC Digital team will also contribute reporting online throughout the conference. All of CNBC's coverage will be available at https://www.cnbc.com/ceraweek.

Guests from the conference include (additional guests to be announced):

Monday, March 5

Fatih Birol, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director

Pedro Parente, Petrobras CEO

Tuesday, March 6

Robert Kaplan, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President

Dan Yergin, IHS Markit Vice Chairman

Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco President and CEO

David Farr, Emerson Chairman and CEO

Jack Fusco, Cheniere President and CEO

Bob Dudley, BP CEO

Charles Leykum, CSL Capital Management

Wednesday, March 7

Ben van Beurden, Shell CEO

Kate Richard, Warwick Energy Group Founder and CEO

