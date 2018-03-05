    ×

    CNBC News Releases

    CNBC TO BROADCAST LIVE FROM CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT MARCH 5-8

    CNBC's Brian Sullivan and Jackie DeAngelis Report for the Network

    CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, will broadcast live from CERAWeek by IHS Markit in Houston, TX, Monday, March 5 through Thursday, March 8. Sullivan will anchor CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET) and DeAngelis will cover the news from the conference during CNBC's Business Day programming. Both will conduct interviews for the network.

    The CNBC Digital team will also contribute reporting online throughout the conference. All of CNBC's coverage will be available at https://www.cnbc.com/ceraweek.

    Guests from the conference include (additional guests to be announced):

    Monday, March 5

    Fatih Birol, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director

    Pedro Parente, Petrobras CEO

    Tuesday, March 6

    Robert Kaplan, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President

    Dan Yergin, IHS Markit Vice Chairman

    Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco President and CEO

    David Farr, Emerson Chairman and CEO

    Jack Fusco, Cheniere President and CEO

    Bob Dudley, BP CEO

    Charles Leykum, CSL Capital Management

    Wednesday, March 7

    Ben van Beurden, Shell CEO

    Kate Richard, Warwick Energy Group Founder and CEO

    For more information contact:

    Jennifer Dauble
     CNBC
    t: 201.735.4721
    m: 201.615.2787
    e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

    Emma Martin
    CNBC
    t: 201.735.4713
    m: 551.275.5221
    e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com

    More From CNBC News Releases