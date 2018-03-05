    ×

    Tech

    Facebook survey asked if 'adult man' should be allowed to request 'sexual pictures' from 14-year-old

    • Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists.
    • The company then reversed course and pulled the surveys after they were spotted by a U.K. media outlet.
    • The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook's own terms of use.
    Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc.
    Getty Images
    Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc.

    Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should allow posts from child sexual predators and violent extremists, then reversed course and pulled the surveys after they were spotted by a media outlet.

    The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook's own terms of use.

    "We understand this survey refers to offensive content that is already prohibited on Facebook and that we have no intention of allowing so have stopped the survey," the company said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

    "We have prohibited child grooming on Facebook since our earliest days; we have no intention of changing this and we regularly work with the police to ensure that anyone found acting in such a way is brought to justice," the statement said.

    SA FULL Kara Swisher 180305 Flynn
    Facebook COO: There’s a fear that tech has left people behind   

    According to screen shots of the survey published online by The Guardian, one of the survey questions read:

    "In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook's policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14 year old girl for sexual pictures."

    The response choices to that question were:

    -This content should be allowed on Facebook and I would not mind seeing it.

    -This content should be allowed on Facebook but I don't want to see it.

    -This content should not be allowed on Facebook and no one should be able to see it.

    -I have no preference on this topic.

    The report quotes Facebook vice president of product development, Guy Rosen, saying the surveys were "a mistake".

    The decision to send out the surveys, then pull them once they were discovered, is the latest in a series of recent flip-flops by the company.

    Last month, for example, Facebook blocked the account of an Ethiopian political activist who was documenting unrest in that country, then restored it and apologized after his supporters protested on social media, in a campaign that included spamming Mark Zuckerberg's Valentine's Day post with messages of support.

    WATCH: Are Facebook & Google are addictive?

    Facebook and Google are addictive, says venture capital investor
    Facebook and Google are addictive, says venture capital investor   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...