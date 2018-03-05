Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should allow posts from child sexual predators and violent extremists, then reversed course and pulled the surveys after they were spotted by a media outlet.

The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook's own terms of use.

"We understand this survey refers to offensive content that is already prohibited on Facebook and that we have no intention of allowing so have stopped the survey," the company said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

"We have prohibited child grooming on Facebook since our earliest days; we have no intention of changing this and we regularly work with the police to ensure that anyone found acting in such a way is brought to justice," the statement said.