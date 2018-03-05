A measure of U.S. non-manufacturing activity inched down in February, but still remained near historic highs.

The Institute of Supply Management's index of non-manufacturing industries slipped to 59.5 in February, exceeding economists' expectations. The measure jumped to 59.9 in the prior month, nearly matching the recent peak in October 2017, when the index touched the highest level since its debut in 2008.

The February reading "represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector," though "at a slightly slower rate," according to ISM Chair Anthony Nieves. "The majority of respondents' continue to be positive about business conditions and the economy."

Non-manufacturing activity has now grown for 103 consecutive months, Nieves said.

The index tracks 17 non-manufacturing industries, such as real estate and food services. A reading above 50 for the index indicates expansion in the service sector, and a reading below 50 signals contraction.