But for oil and gas companies, it's fair to say, the good news has really just begun to flow. That's because the opportunities for applying technologies that bring down costs and boost productivity are still enormous, and innovation is expanding rapidly. The turnaround we have begun to see in some companies' fortunes is only the tip of the iceberg.

In part that's because until just recently, the industry has been decidedly slow to adopt new digital technologies. That's understandable, given the hefty profit margins companies reaped when oil surpassed $100 a barrel – peaking a decade ago this summer at more than $145.

Prices like that made new approaches and innovation a low priority; the overwhelmingly primary challenge was production – maximizing output now. Then, when prices crashed – to $26 just two years ago – most companies were more focused on cutting their capital spending than innovation. The same pattern seemed to hold true across all manufacturing industries in general.

But as prices began to creep up again, at least some oil and gas companies began to fold more automation and technology into their plans. A year ago, I wrote that for the first time in years, I was beginning to see hope in the industry, as companies were finally beginning to make long-overdue investments to enhance safety, efficiency and productivity. Now these companies are playing a major role in the U.S. production surge.

For that very reason, more and more companies are going to want to jump on the bandwagon with them, accelerating the trend's momentum. Also playing a role in companies' plans: digital technology itself is better than ever before, and more reliable and safer.