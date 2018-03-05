Peter Navarro, who wrote 'Death by China,' may have won the battle with pro-trade voices

President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro, a fierce China critic who has clashed with more pro-trade voices in the White House, may have gained an upper hand in that debate.

That's according to Jonathan Pain, author of the Pain Report, who told CNBC on "Street Signs" that this development is likely to have an impact soon. Navarro is director of the White House National Trade Council.

"I think we are likely to see more surgical, and specific American trade measures or tariffs against Chinese goods," he predicted.

"Because don't forget, Peter Navarro is the author of the book, Death By China ... so we know how he thinks. And his mindset and his opinion appears to have won the battle within the white house. It is very important that we understand the ramifications of that," he added.

Noting that Navarro and U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have been "working feverishly" on a battle plan for Trump, he said: "We now know that they have basically won the battle within the White House ... I think this marks a really interesting new chapter in the presidential term."