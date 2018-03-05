A start-up found a smart way to build a sports media brand: High school basketball

A couple of weeks ago, a company called Overtime announced that it had raised a $9.5 million Series A round from Andreessen Horowitz as well as other sports celebrities like Kevin Durant (the ex-NBA Commissioner, David Stern, was an angel round investor). The partner at a16z who oversaw the Overtime deal is Jeff Jordan, former CEO of Opentable, who also backed Airbnb and Pinterest.

I had the chance to speak with the two co-founders of Overtime, Dan Porter and Zack Weiner recently, and was really impressed with them and their story.

Dan Porter has had an interesting career. He sold a ticketing company to TicketMaster in 2000. Later, he started OMGPOP which created the hit mobile/social game Draw Something before being acquired by Zynga in 2012 at the zenith of its popularity. Porter then went to work for WME as their head of digital.

Zack Weiner is a 25 year old chess champion who was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for sports. He worked with Dan at WME. They started brainstorming what kind of sports media company was missing from the world today. That led to the two co-founding Overtime.

The core idea at the heart of Overtime is to build a sports audience among Gen Z's where they are instead of where their parents are.

Instagram and Snapchat are the best "channels" to aggregate an audience today. House of Highlights – with 8.3 million Instagram followers today — did that with one guy in Florida and now is owned by Bleacher Report.

But, if you're a start-up, you don't have the cash for sports rights – even if Kevin Durant is an investor. So, Overtime decided to go after sports highlights for which you didn't need to pay up: High school basketball.

Want to see the last game for Zion Williamson — who is off to Duke next year, and already has 1.2 million Instagram followers? The clips are on Overtime — and the dunks quickly went viral. So it's a House of Highlights that doesn't need sugar daddy Turner to pay for the sports rights. And it's a series of clips that helps to quickly build a strong community with an emotional attachment to the subject matter.