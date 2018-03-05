Trump signals he may drop tariffs if a 'fair' NAFTA agreement is signed

President Donald Trump signaled on Monday that his hastily announced tariffs on steel and aluminum may not be implemented, at least for Canada and Mexico, if a "fair" NAFTA agreement is negotiated.

"Tariffs on steel and aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," the President tweeted Monday.

U.S., Canada and Mexico meet Monday for the final round of NAFTA talks, which have been further complicated by Trump's tariff announcement last week. The president announced a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum on Thursday, roiling financial markets and causing sharp rebukes from Canada, the European Union and others, including many U.S. companies.

Despite this blowback, Trump in the subsequent days maintained his tough stance, even going so far as to say that "trade wars are good and easy to win."

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 420 points on Thursday following the announcement, led lower by manufacturers like Boeing and General Motors. But steel stocks soared.

Trump surprised aides Thursday with the tariff announcement made during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives. Initially that morning, the White House delayed an announcement and it appeared Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn had convinced the president to scrap the tariffs, or at least wait until more analysis was done.

But during a meeting with other advisors Thursday, Trump was adamant about wanting tariffs, overruling Cohn in favor of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and trade advisor Peter Navarro, who wanted the measures. The president then announced the tariffs with cameras rolling after the press was invited in to film the conclusion of the meeting with metals executives.