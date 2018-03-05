Watch: White House briefs press amid Congress' concerns over Trump's tariff proposal

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Sanders is set to brief reporters on Monday amid criticisms from both political parties in Congress over President Donald Trump's newly proposed tariffs.

Trump announced at a White House meeting on Thursday that the new taxes on imports would include a 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was "extremely worried" about the consequences of a potential trade war resulting from the new proposal, and sent a statement on Monday "urging the White House to not advance with this plan."

Shortly following Ryan's statement, Trump responded in Oval Office comments that the White House is "not backing down" on trade.

The rebuttal came during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who praised Trump for his decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"This will be remembered by our people through the ages," Netanyahu said. "Others talked about it. You did it."

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the $130,000 payment from Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a former adult film actress had been flagged as suspicious and referred to the Treasury Department.