Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of Caterpillar dropped 3 percent and Boeing's stock fell more than 2 percent in extended trading amid concerns about President Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.



Shares of Urban Outfitters plunged more than 5 percent after hours. The clothing retailer announced earnings per share and revenue that beat estimates, but its gross margin came in below expectations. The year-over-year margin rate dropped significantly, primarily due to delivery and logistics expenses. It cites guaranteed delivery dates and penetration of international and furniture shipments as reasons for the increased expenses.

Autodesk stock surged 8 percent in extended trading. The software company announced earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations, but first-quarter guidance was light.

H&R Block stock gained more than 8 percent in the extended session. The tax preparation company's EPS and revenue were better than expected, and the company reported a loss-per-share that was 13 cents smaller than estimated.

Ross Stores shares fell nearly 6 percent after the bell. The discount retail chain reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations, but guidance for the upcoming quarter was weak. CEO Barbara Rentler said that the retail environment is competitive and they hope to do better, but continue to take a "prudent" approach with guidance.

Shares of AeroVironment plummeted more than 9 percent after hours. The technology company reported revenue that beat estimates and EPS that fell 9 cents below the consensus.

Bluegreen Vacations shares rose more than 2 percent after hours. The vacation rental company reported revenue that fell slightly below estimates but beat on EPS by 82 cents. This is the company's first earnings report since its IPO in December.

Sunrun stock fell more than 8 percent in extended trading. The solar energy equipment supplier beat estimates on revenue but missed EPS estimates by 13 cents.

Bojangles' stock rose nearly 5 percent after hours. The regional fast-food chain reported EPS and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. Same-store sales for the quarter were down 3.1 percent though, with guidance for the upcoming year predicting same-store sales to remain flat or grow very slightly.

Shares of Editas Medicine fell nearly 6 percent after the bell. The pharmaceutical company reported a loss per share of 84 cents and revenue of $3.6 million, disappointing analysts.

Korn/Ferry shares gained nearly 4 percent after hours. The search and recruiting firm announced EPS that beat estimates by 12 cents and revenue that also surpassed expectations.

ABM Industries stock dropped nearly 7 percent in extended trading. The facility management provider reported earnings and revenue that were in line with estimates but guidance was weak. The company attests its light guidance to the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.