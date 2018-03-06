Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating a number of incidents involving President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen — including Cohen's role in negotiations over a potential Trump Tower in Moscow, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Cohen reached out to Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman in an effort to advance the building's construction after the project began to stall, according to the Post, who cited several people familiar with document subpoenas and witness interviews. Cohen said he did not recall receiving a reply from the spokesman, the Post said.

Cohen attorney Stephen Ryan disputed the report, telling the Post in a statement: "Unsourced innuendo like this succeeds only because the leakers know the Special Counsel will not respond to set the record straight."