    Mueller is reportedly investigating incidents involving Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen

    • Special counsel Mueller's investigation is looking into incidents that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has been involved with, the Washington Post reports.
    • One incident reportedly involves Cohen's role in negotiations over Trump Tower Moscow.
    • Cohen attorney Stephen Ryan disputed the report, calling it "unsourced innuendo."
    Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for President Trump.
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating a number of incidents involving President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen — including Cohen's role in negotiations over a potential Trump Tower in Moscow, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

    Cohen reached out to Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman in an effort to advance the building's construction after the project began to stall, according to the Post, who cited several people familiar with document subpoenas and witness interviews. Cohen said he did not recall receiving a reply from the spokesman, the Post said.

    Cohen attorney Stephen Ryan disputed the report, telling the Post in a statement: "Unsourced innuendo like this succeeds only because the leakers know the Special Counsel will not respond to set the record straight."

    Cohen's lawyer did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    In another instance, a Ukrainian lawmaker reportedly sent Cohen a peace proposal for Ukraine that was favorable to Russia. The proposal was delivered one week after Trump took office, the Post said, citing sources.

    The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    The Post's report is not the first time Trump Tower Moscow has been raised as a possible area of interest for the Mueller investigation.

    On Monday, former White House aide Sam Nunberg gave a wide-ranging series of interviews about his experience with the probe into Russian malfeasance in the 2016 presidential election. In a televised interview with CNN, Nunberg was asked whether investigators sought information about plans for a potential Trump Tower Moscow.

    "Yes," he said.

    Read the full Washington Post report here.

