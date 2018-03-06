NEW CNBC PRIMETIME SPECIAL ‘BACK IN THE GAME’ HOSTED BY ALEX RODRIGUEZ PREMIERES TUESDAY, MARCH 13 AT 10PM ET/PT

Alex Rodriguez to Discuss New Series and More at SXSW on Monday, March 12

Watch Preview Here

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — March 6, 2018 — On a new CNBC primetime special, "Back in the Game," host and former major league baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez, helps former NBA star Joe Smith, who has lost almost all of the 60 million dollars he earned in his career, get back on his feet. From executive producer Michael Strahan, "Back in the Game" premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10PM ET/PT.

It's a story we hear all too often. A pro athlete heads into retirement and suddenly ends up in financial free-fall. With no more games to play or big paychecks to cash, the future can often look bleak to those athletes struggling to adjust and adapt.

"Back in the Game," pairs major league baseball legend and successful businessman Alex Rodriguez with Joe Smith, a former NBA #1 pick whose lost most of the 60 million dollars he made in his long career. Alex is determined to find a way to build up Joe's confidence and get him back on solid financial footing. But after years of living large, will Joe be willing to listen to his new coach?

Additionally, in a SXSW session entitled, "Alex Rodriguez: Baseball, Business & Redemption with CNBC," one of the greatest players in the history of the game reflects on his storied career—the highs and the lows—and how he's leveraging what he's learned to mentor a new generation of sports stars. The discussion will take place Monday, March 12 at 9:30a in the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D.

"Back in the Game" is produced by SMAC Entertainment and Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola, Lori Gordon, Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz as executive producers.

