Our big move into A.I will help our clients like UnitedHealth: Cloud software CEO   

Clients such as UnitedHealth Group will benefit largely from service companies that move into artificial intelligence, Alan Trefler, founder and CEO of Pegasystems, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We try to position ourselves as being at the heart of what today is called digital transformation," said Trefler, whose firm creates industry-specific software applications to help businesses.

"That's really trying to connect organizations in ways that their customer's touch the outcomes," he told CNBC's Jim Cramer during an interview on "Mad Money."

Trefler's firm Pegasystems, a cloud-focused business management software specialist, has help businesses with comprehensive visual tools to build, extend, and evolve applications to meet strategic business needs.

The company was founded in 1983 and now has regional offices across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia.

The CEO told Cramer that the company made a big move into artificial intelligence 7 years ago.

"We have a real coherent architecture that makes it easy to bring the A.I. into conjunction with the operations," Trefler said.

"UnitedHealth, for example, as do a number of larger health-care payers use us in a variety of ways," he said. "[United], for example, would have used us to credential the physicians ... to help make sure the physicians that would be in a position to treat you all have the proper board certifications and all were part of the right plans."

Last week, the company posted a higher than expected 2018 guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings results. The quarterly report made up for a bad third quarter that had humbled the stock a few months ago and getting shares back on track.

Shares of Pegasystems were up 29 percent year-to-date, with a large chunk of those gains coming in the past week.