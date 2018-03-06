Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump alleging that a nondisclosure agreement she signed with the president's attorney is invalid, NBC News reported on Tuesday evening.

The suit claims her agreement not to disclose a supposed intimate relationship with Trump is invalid, because the president never signed it, although his attorney Michael Cohen did.

The lawsuit claims that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had an intimate relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007.

The civil lawsuit was filed by Daniels in Los Angeles on Tuesday and obtained by NBC News.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, signed the nondisclosure pact in October 2016, just prior to the national election that swept Trump into office.

Trump has never talked about the alleged relationship publicly.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC and CNBC.

