    ×

    Tech

    The Infatuation plans to bring back Zagat-printed guides after buying the company from Google

    • On Monday, the restaurant review website agreed to buy Zagat from Google for an undisclosed sum.
    • The Infatuation CEO Chris Stang said he hopes to bring back the printed guides that Zagat was known for.
    • Zagat was acquired by Google in 2011 while ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was in charge of the tech giant's Maps service.
    • Stang said he hopes to continue to integrate Zagat into Google services.
    A 2011 Zagat guide sits on a bookshelf.
    The Infatuation to buy Google's Zagat: CEO   

    The chief executive of The Infatuation, a restaurant review site that has bought Zagat from Google, has told CNBC that he hopes to return to printing hard copies of Zapat guides, even as everything moves online.

    On Monday, The Infatuation agreed to buy Zagat from Google for an undisclosed sum. The search giant bought the company in 2011 for $151 million.

    Zagat, which was founded in 1979, grew its business by publishing long, burgundy books as guides to a city's restaurants. Last year was the first year that Zagat didn't publish physical copies, according to Chris Stang, CEO of The Infatuation, who said he'd like to see the guides return.

    "We'd like to get back into game of printing guides at some point, I think people really like that and we'd love to start that again," Stang told CNBC on Tuesday.

    His comments come even as the competition in the online restaurant review market heats up. Competitors such as Yelp, Foursquare and Google's own service provide stiff competition to Zagat and The Infatuation.

    A 2011 Zagat guide sits on a bookshelf.
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images
    A 2011 Zagat guide sits on a bookshelf.

    Zagat was acquired by Google while ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was in charge of the tech giant's Maps service. In a blog post at the time, Mayer said that Zagat will be the "cornerstone of our local offering."

    Since then, Zagat appears to have been sidelined, with Google focusing on its own efforts to source reviews and ratings for restaurants and places.

    Stang said that he hopes Google will continue to integrate some of The Infatuation and Zagat's reviews into its platforms.

    "We want to have a long-term relationship with them and ideally continue to incorporate the Zagat reviews and guides into their product and even Infatuation guides and reviews into their products," Stang told CNBC.

    The Infatuation CEO said that the two brands will operate separately, but the acquisition will help both companies grow.

    "Having a user-generated platform will allow us to take Zagat and continue to grow that in many markets around the world as well," he said. "So, it should help the company overall grow and it should help us reach more people more quickly."

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...