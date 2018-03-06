The Infatuation plans to bring back Zagat-printed guides after buying the company from Google

The chief executive of The Infatuation, a restaurant review site that has bought Zagat from Google, has told CNBC that he hopes to return to printing hard copies of Zapat guides, even as everything moves online.

On Monday, The Infatuation agreed to buy Zagat from Google for an undisclosed sum. The search giant bought the company in 2011 for $151 million.

Zagat, which was founded in 1979, grew its business by publishing long, burgundy books as guides to a city's restaurants. Last year was the first year that Zagat didn't publish physical copies, according to Chris Stang, CEO of The Infatuation, who said he'd like to see the guides return.

"We'd like to get back into game of printing guides at some point, I think people really like that and we'd love to start that again," Stang told CNBC on Tuesday.

His comments come even as the competition in the online restaurant review market heats up. Competitors such as Yelp, Foursquare and Google's own service provide stiff competition to Zagat and The Infatuation.