A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

The wreckage of a US aircraft carrier sunk during World War II has been found by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The USS Lexington was located on Sunday at a depth of about two miles in the Coral Sea, circa 500 miles off Australia's east coast.

The ship was found by Allen's company Vulcan, which has also located 11 of 35 aircraft associated with the carrier.

"To pay tribute to the USS Lexington and the brave men that served on her is an honor," Allen wrote in a blog post Monday.

"As Americans, all of us owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who served and who continue to serve our country for their courage, persistence and sacrifice."