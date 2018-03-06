Watch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testify on the Trump budget

[The stream is slated to start at 10 am, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is testifying before the House Appropriations budget subcommittee about the administration's spending plan for fiscal year 2019.

Among the proposals is a 3 percent, or $400 million cut to the Treasury allocation. In addition, President Donald Trump wants to spend more in the military, border security and fighting the opioid crisis. The budget has to negotiate its way around the massive tax cut Congress passed in December.

Trump wants to spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure improvements, though the federal outlay will be well below that number. The plan calls for matching funds from state and local governments as well as the private sector.

