Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Caesars Entertainment stock jumped 4.8 percent in extended trading. The gaming corporation missed analyst projections on fourth quarter revenue, reporting $1.90 billion in revenue versus the $2.01 billion expected.

In its annual report, Caesars noted that Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, the subsidiary that owns and operates many of the properties in the Caesars Entertainment network, emerged from bankruptcy. The company also saw a $2 billion boon related to tax reform and an increase in same-store gaming revenue throughout 2017.

Shares of Vivint Solar plunged 1.67 percent after the bell, after the solar energy company reported fourth quarter and full year earnings. In the company's annual report, Vivint Solar noted that tariffs introduced by President Trump in January may cause price increases on certain imported solar panel parts, potentially restricting the markets the company can serve.

Thor Industries stock climbed 3.75 percent in the extended session. The RV manufacturer reported record results in its second quarter financial report, surpassing analyst expectations on revenue and demonstrating growing sales of both its motorized and towable RVs.

Okta shares gained close to 1 percent in the extended session. The identity management software provider reported fourth quarter financial results that demonstrated growth in total and subscription revenue year-over-year.

"The strength in our business was driven by more customers and larger deals as well as increased investments from our existing customers. As every organization modernizes its business, and has to do so more securely, we continue to gain traction," Okta CEO Todd McKinnon said in a statement.

Okta went public in April 2017.