    ×

    Trading Nation

    Chip stocks just surged to an all-time high, and the charts point to more gains ahead

    Chip stocks just surged to an all-time high, and the charts point to more highs ahead
    Chip stocks just surged to an all-time high, and the charts point to more highs ahead   

    Semiconductor stocks just hit an all-time high, and some market watchers see new bigger gains in the cards from both a technical and fundamental perspective.

    The large semiconductor-tracking exchange-traded fund, the SMH, reached an all-time intraday high Wednesday as names like Advanced Micro Devices and Intel rose. The SMH has now logged a 12 percent advance in 2018, and a 42 percent gain in the last year.

    Intel is a stock within the SMH that looks particularly well-positioned, said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak.

    The name has been a bit of a laggard, though it is "finally starting to play catch-up," Maley said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Indeed, while the SMH has rallied more than 100 percent in the last two years, Intel is up 65 percent in the same time frame.

    "You think of this as a big, bulky company that isn't one of those sexy stocks that it was in the 1990s, but it has a lot of potential on a technical basis," he said.

    Maley noted that when the market fell broadly in early February, Intel shares managed to hold their January lows, and just rose above the $50 level, which has proved recent resistance.

    "We need to see a more meaningful breakout to really confirm that the thing really is going to take off, but this stock is one that has underperformed for a while, and it could play catch-up really quickly, and actually outperform over the coming months if it can indeed see a little bit more of a rally," he said.

    The semiconductor group, which has the potential to see consolidation as Broadcom and Qualcomm weigh a deal, looks attractive from a fundamental perspective, said Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global.

    "I do think there's a strong fundamental story for the semiconductor sector as a whole," she said Tuesday on "Trading Nation," citing forecast growing demand for semiconductors from multiple industries like autos, wireless services and cryptocurrency mining.

    The SMH was trading modestly higher Wednesday.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    INTC
    ---
    AMD
    ---
    SMH
    ---
    SM
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...