Microsoft Corp: "I think you're right. I think the stock goes to $100. I'm telling members of the ActionAlertsPlus.com club that Microsoft is one of my absolute favorite stocks. I like the Azure and I like [CEO] Satya Nadella. Competitive fella."

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd: "I like Royal Caribbean. I like Carnival Cruise. I gave you a two-fer."

CNX Resources Corp: "That thing is a horse. I don't know, man. I would take half off the table. I think it's way ahead of itself. And let the other half run."

Shopify Inc.: "Another two-fer: I'm going to throw in Etsy. Both Shopify and Etsy are two companies of the new breed and I think it's terrific. And I've got to tell you, there were some short-sellers in Shopify. They got overrun. What were they overrun by? The fundamentals."

Energy Transfer Partners LP: "I think that's a red flag stock. That dividend is too high. It's a distribution. I don't like it. I don't care for the group. The master limited partnerships have had their day in the sun."

National Grid: "I'm not feeling that great because I keep paying them a fortune. That's my problem. May I suggest that if you're going to go for the gold and go for the growth, that you go for Dominion Energy, [with a] 4.5 percent yield? But may I add that utilities, like the real estate investment trusts, are in a pile of pain? Why? Because if interest rates go to 3 percent, people are going to sell them again."

Ventas Inc.: "Ventas and Federal Realty are both two [REITs] that I want to make exceptions for. I think [Ventas CEO] Deb Cafaro and I think [Federal Realty CEO] Don Wood are doing a remarkable job. That said, Ventas had a good quarter and people still didn't like it, so I say be careful. Not yet."