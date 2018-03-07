Energy Secretary Rick Perry promotes 'new energy realism': Fewer regulations and more innovation

Team Trump's plan to save coal and nuclear plants is likely to fall short 6:27 PM ET Fri, 8 Dec 2017 | 01:01

"Energy security is a road map to economic prosperity," he said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek in Houston. "It's a road map that our nation has tried to follow, though we've had some detours along the way. But today, we have the opportunity to reaffirm a new direction. I call it the new energy realism."

At the heart of this "new energy realism" is prioritizing innovation over regulation. He said the Trump administration is enabling innovation by streamlining the federal permitting process, cutting corporate taxes and rolling back rules governing the sector.

President Donald Trump has pursued an ambitious campaign to scrap Obama-era regulations meant to reduce planet-warming emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Perry has questioned the scientific consensus that carbon dioxide emissions from human activity are the primary driver of climate change.

Perry's new term — the "new energy realism" — added another phrase to the growing lexicon of the Trump administration, which has already promoted an "America First Energy policy" and says it will pursue "energy dominance" rather than simply energy independence.

The "new energy realism" is also underscored by an era of American energy abundance, Perry said.

He touted technological innovations like hydraulic fracturing, which allows U.S. drillers to extract oil and gas from rock formations. This and other advances have pushed American oil and gas output to record highs and fueled a revival of U.S. energy exports.