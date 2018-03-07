IMF's Lagarde says nobody wins in a trade war

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde has warned a global trade war would create a lose-lose situation for everyone, amid an escalating war of words between the U.S. and several of its trading partners.

Speaking to French radio station RTL on Wednesday, Lagarde said: "The macroeconomic impact would be serious, not only if the United States took action, but especially if other countries were to retaliate, notably those who would be most affected, such as Canada, Europe, and Germany in particular."

Last week, President Donald Trump condemned the U.S. trade deficit with other countries and proposed plans to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



That prompted a firm global response from Washington D.C.'s trading partners, as well as criticism from the World Trade Organization (WTO).