New iPhones aren't selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple

"We are not surprised with the quick cooldown of iPhone X sales following Chinese New Year," Zhang wrote. "Further iPhone X cuts, in our view, suggest the high-end smartphone market upgrade cycle continues to extend. We are seeing similar issues for Samsung's S9 model since our research suggests that preorders are weak."

Apple and Samsung, like many tech companies, and rarely release data on new products or unit sales outside of quarterly reports or launch events. But, Zhang wrote, Apple could sell 6 million to 8 million iPad Pro units with more advanced 3-D sensing, as well as new phones in the fall.



A new red iPhone model, lower-end iPhones and a lower-priced HomePod might also be in the works, Zhang said. (Apple has had a partnership with HIV/AIDS organization (RED) for over a decade, and often sells red-colored products to support AIDS research and prevention.)

"Since we expect the overall smartphone market to be flat this year, particularly in the mid-to-high end markets, Apple's upcoming lower priced iPhone model could drive Apple's unit growth," Zhang wrote.