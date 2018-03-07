Nor'easter prompts airlines to cancel more than 1,900 flights

Forecasters continued to tweak their snowfall predictions Wednesday as another powerful winter storm struck the Northeast, but many airlines weren't taking any chances.

Airlines canceled more than 1,900 flights scheduled for Wednesday to or from major airports in the Boston, Philadelphia and New York area, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

Carriers canceled more than a third of flights from the New York City area's three main airports. At Newark Liberty International Airport, a major hub of United Airlines, 43 percent of departures, or 276 flights had been canceled as of Wednesday morning. Carriers canceled 241 flights from LaGuardia Airport and 223 from Newark Liberty International Airport, according to FlightAware. A similar number of flights to those airports were also canceled.

While forecasts are still changing, airlines often cancel flights ahead of severe weather to avoid stranding crews and passengers, which can lead to even bigger logistical headaches.

Airlines including United, Delta, JetBlue, American waived change fees for travelers affected by the storm if they can move their trips to the coming days.