The truck in the photos featured side-view mirrors. When Tesla originally showed off its Semi prototypes last year, they did not feature analog mirrors. Instead the company said they would use cameras to give drivers a comprehensive view of their surroundings.

That doesn't mean the Tesla Semi will have traditional side-view mirrors, however. When auto makers test prototypes, their vehicles can include parts in various stages of readiness. The Tesla Semis that have been spotted in the wild, and shown off today by Musk, aren't precisely representative of the final production vehicles.

While Tesla has told investors it would start mass-production of its electric semis in 2019, the company has yet to announce where these trucks will be manufactured.