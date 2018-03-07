Trump says White House asked China for plan to reduce US trade deficit with country by $1 billion

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has asked China to develop a plan to reduce the current trade deficit between the two countries by $1 billion.
"Our relationship with China has been a very good one," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "We look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with. We must act soon!"
The trade deficit with China surged 16.7 percent to $36 billion in January, its highest level since September 2015, suggesting that Trump's "America First" policies have not yet had a material impact on the deficit. Meanwhile, the United States' total trade deficit increased to a more than nine-year high during the first month of 2018.