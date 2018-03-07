VETERAN CNBC JOURNALIST BILL GRIFFETH NAMED CO-ANCHOR OF "NIGHTLY BUSINESS REPORT"

CNBC Celebrates Five Years of Producing "Nightly Business Report" with 20% Increase in Audience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — March 7, 2018—CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced that CNBC's Bill Griffeth has been named Co-Anchor of Nightly Business Report (NBR), an award-winning evening business news program produced by CNBC for U.S. public television. Griffeth will join his one-time anchor partner, Sue Herera, on Monday, March 12. CNBC marks five years of producing NBR in early March, seeing a 20% increase in audience for the program over that time*.

Tyler Mathisen, who has co-anchored the program for the past five years and been instrumental in NBR's success, is taking on a new role at CNBC as Vice President, Event Strategy. Mathisen will also continue to co-anchor CNBC's Power Lunch (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET).

"It's been a great honor, not to mention terrific fun, to have co-anchored Nightly Business Report these past five years alongside Susie Gharib and Sue Herera, two superb journalists and wonderful friends," said Mathisen. "It's no accident that NBR is the longest-running business show on television. There's simply no better place to get a concise, context-filled daily summary of the business and market news that matters most. The NBR team at CNBC, led by Executive Producer Rich Carolan, makes sure of that – and will continue to do so with Bill Griffeth in the chair. I'll stay tuned in, just from a different perch."

"I am thrilled to be a part of Nightly Business Report, a show with a rich history and tradition of excellence," said Griffeth. "Tyler has left some big shoes to fill, but I am up for the challenge and look forward to working once again with my longtime friend, colleague and college classmate — Sue Herera."

With more than 30 years' experience in business television, Griffeth is one of the most respected financial journalists in the country. He joined CNBC in 1991 when NBC purchased Financial News Network (FNN), bringing his extensive knowledge of the markets to CNBC's Business Day programming. Griffeth has anchored a number of programs for the network through the years, most recently, Closing Bell. He is an award-winning journalist and has authored four books. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge, and received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2017.

"Since CNBC began producing NBR five years ago, the program has seen strong growth in viewership and has become a destination for some of the best storytelling in business news," said Nikhil Deogun, Senior Vice President and Editor in Chief, CNBC Business News. "I want to thank Tyler for his incredible work on NBR and I am confident that with Bill and Sue at the anchor desk, the program is well-positioned for future success."

