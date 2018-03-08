Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Mattel stock dropped nearly 5 percent after hours after it was reported that Toys R Us may liquidate its U.S. operations. Hasbro stock followed suit, falling nearly 4 percent after the bell.

CNBC reported on Thursday that Toys R Us may liquidate its US operations. Toys R Us suffered a disappointing holiday season and had already filed for bankruptcy in September as the toy retailer struggled with debt. Liquidation sales had already begun ahead of plans to close about 180 U.S. locations.

United Natural Foods shares surged 9 percent in extended trading following a strong second-quarter earnings report. The food supplier's EPS and revenue both surpassed expectations. Year-over-year net sales also increased 10 percent this quarter and the company raised its guidance for fiscal 2018.

Shares of Insys Therapeutics fell 6 percent in extended trading after a disappointing earnings report. The pharmaceutical company reported losses per share that were 47 cents greater than expected and revenue that fell below estimates. Sales for Subsys, an opioid cancer pain medication, fell this quarter.

Subsys has been the center of legal problems for the drugmaker. The company was sued by multiple states for deceptively promoting the powerful opioid for unsafe uses. Its founder resigned from the board of directors after being arrested on charges that he bribed doctors to prescribe the drug.

Finisar stock slid more than 8 percent after hours. The telecommunications supplier reported earnings per share that missed estimates by 3 cents and revenues that missed estimates by $1 million. Guidance for the upcoming quarter looked dull, with revenues and EPS both falling significantly below the numbers Wall Street was looking for.

Shares of El Pollo Loco gained more than 7 percent in the extended session. The restaurant chain reported EPS that beat estimates by 1 cent and revenue that was in line with analyst estimates. Fourth quarter same-store sales were up 1.4 percent, but same-store sales for the upcoming year are expected to remain flat.

Yext stock fell 2 percent after the bell before paring its losses. The digital knowledge engine reported losses per share that were greater than expected and revenue that fell in line with Wall Street estimates.

-- Reuters contributed to this report