Bitcoin fell again Thursday, bringing its losses from a high reached earlier in the week to greater than 15 percent, after news of increased regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The cryptocurrency fell about 7 percent to $9,825 over the last 24 hours on Coinbase. It reached a high for the week of $11,624 on Monday.

Bitcoin dropped below $10,000 Wednesday following news of compromised accounts on a major Hong Kong-based exchange and a statement from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that expanded its scrutiny to cryptocurrency exchanges. News overnight from Japan added to those concerns.

Bitcoin over the last 24 hours

Source: CoinDesk

Japan's Financial Services Agency suspended operations Thursday at two relatively small exchanges, Bit Station and FSHO, for one month. The regulator said a manager at Bit Station used customers' bitcoin for personal purposes, according to wires and a Google translation of an online statement.