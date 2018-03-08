    ×

    Here's how much the CEOs of America's top defense companies are paid

    • CEOs of the top 10 U.S. defense companies were paid a total of about $160 million in 2016.
    • At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics.
    There's no business, like the arms business.

    Chief executives of the top 10 U.S. military contractors were paid a total of about $160 million in 2016, according to company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics with combined pay of $42 million in 2016.

    The Department of Defense requested one of the largest budgets in history with its recent proposal of $686 billion and an additional $30 billion for nondefense agencies including the Department of Energy, which maintains the country's nuclear weapons.

    As the top weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin takes the lion's share of Pentagon funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government.

    In short, defense contractors are paid largely with U.S. taxpayer dollars.

    Below is a list of defense industry giants and how much leaders of these companies made.

    Companies are ordered by revenue.

    10. Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell

    Darius Adamczyk, chief executive officer of Honeywell International Inc.
    Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Darius Adamczyk, chief executive officer of Honeywell International Inc.

    2017 total compensation: about $16.5 million

    Base salary: $1.4 million
    Stock awards: $5.3 million
    Option awards: $3.6 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $5.7 million
    Pension earnings: $307,401
    Other compensation: $204,737

    2016 total compensation: about $10.3 million

    Base salary: $1.1 million
    Bonus: $1.5 million
    Stock awards: $3.3 million
    Option awards: $3.9 million
    Pension earnings: $349,933
    Other compensation: $95,888

    9. Scott Donnelly, Textron

    Scott Donnelly
    Leon Neal | AFP | Getty Images
    Scott Donnelly

    2017 total compensation: about $14.8 million

    Base salary: $1.2 million
    Stock awards: $6.7 million
    Option awards: $3 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $2.2 million
    Pension earnings: $1.7 million
    Other compensation: $112,957

    2016 total compensation: about $12.7 million

    Base salary: $1.1 million
    Stock awards: $6.1 million
    Option awards: $2.5 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $1.6 million
    Pension earnings: $1.3 million
    Other compensation: $83,236

    2015 total compensation: about $12.4 million

    Base salary: $1.2 million
    Stock awards: $6.4 million
    Option awards: $2.7 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $1.8 million
    Pension earnings: $237,150
    Other compensation: $80,689

    8. C. Michael Petters, Huntington Ingalls Industries

    Michael 'Mike' Petters, president and chief executive officer of Huntington Ingalls Industries
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Michael 'Mike' Petters, president and chief executive officer of Huntington Ingalls Industries

    2016 total compensation: about $7.2 million

    Base salary: $328,847
    Stock awards: $3.8 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $2 million
    Pension earnings: $1 million
    Other compensation: $57,983

    2015 total compensation: about $8.2 million

    Base salary: $986,538
    Stock awards: $3.8 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $2.1 million
    Pension earnings: $1.2 million
    Other compensation: $50,483

    2014 total compensation: about $13.5 million

    Base salary: $950,000
    Stock awards: $3.8 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $1.8 million
    Pension earnings: $6.9 million
    Other compensation: $50,580

    7. Gregory Hayes, United Technologies

    United Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes gives an interview to CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 5, 2017.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    United Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes gives an interview to CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 5, 2017.

    2016 total compensation: about $15.8 million

    Base salary: $1.5 million
    Bonus: $3 million
    Stock awards: $5 million
    Option awards: $3.7 million
    Pension earnings: $2.4 million
    Other compensation: $321,842

    2015 total compensation: about $10.8 million

    Base salary: $1.3 million
    Bonus: $850,000
    Stock awards: $4.8 million
    Option awards: $3.3 million
    Pension earnings: $230,673
    Other compensation: $354,502

    2014 total compensation: about $9 million

    Base salary: $949,583
    Bonus: $1.6 million
    Stock awards: $2.3 million
    Option awards: $2 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $54,280
    Pension earnings: $1.8 million
    Other compensation: $193,910

    6. Michael Strianese, L3 Technologies

    Michael Strianese, chairman, president and chief executive officer of L-3 Communications
    Michael Fein | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Michael Strianese, chairman, president and chief executive officer of L-3 Communications

    2016 total compensation: about $15.2 million

    Base salary: $1.4 million
    Stock awards: $5 million
    Option awards: $3 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $3.5 million
    Pension earnings: $2.2 million
    Other compensation: $113,250

    2015 total compensation: about $10.6 million

    Base salary: $1.4 million
    Stock awards: $5 million
    Option awards: $3 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $951,800
    Pension earnings: $180,986
    Other compensation: $102,304

    2014 total compensation: about $14.8 million

    Base salary: $1.4 million
    Stock awards: $5 million
    Option awards: $3 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $731,600
    Pension earnings: $4.6 million
    Other compensation: $100,496

    5. Phebe Novakovic, General Dynamics

    Phebe Novakovic, Chairman and CEO of the General Dynamics Corporation
    Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
    Phebe Novakovic, Chairman and CEO of the General Dynamics Corporation

    2016 total compensation: about $21.4 million

    Base salary: $1.6 million
    Stock awards: $7.1 million
    Option awards: $7.1 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $5.2 million
    Pension earnings: $155,239
    Other compensation: $310,948

    2015 total compensation: about $20.4 million

    Base salary: $1.6 million
    Bonus: $4.9 million
    Stock awards: $6.9 million
    Option awards: $6.9 million
    Other compensation: $278,306

    2014 total compensation: about $19.4 million

    Base salary: $1.6 million
    Bonus: $4.3 million
    Stock awards: $6.5 million
    Option awards: $6.5 million
    Pension earnings: $394,888
    Other compensation: $258,417

    4. Wesley Bush, Northrop Grumman

    Northrop Grumman President and CEO Wes Bush
    Getty Images
    Northrop Grumman President and CEO Wes Bush

    2016 total compensation: about $19.8 million

    Base salary: $1.5 million
    Stock awards: $10 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $4.4 million
    Pension earnings: $3 million
    Other compensation: $868,625

    2015 total compensation: about $15.8 million

    Base salary: $1.6 million
    Stock awards: $10 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $3.3 million
    Other compensation: $901,958

    2014 total compensation: about $21.8 million

    Base salary: $1.5 million
    Stock awards: $9 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $3.4 million
    Pension earnings: $6.9 million
    Other compensation: $1 million

    3. Thomas Kennedy, Raytheon

    Thomas A. Kennedy, CEO of Raytheon.
    Mary Catherine Wellons | CNBC
    Thomas A. Kennedy, CEO of Raytheon.

    2016 total compensation: about $20.5 million

    Base salary: $1.3 million
    Stock awards: $9.1 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $2.9 million
    Pension earnings: $ 6.7 million
    Other compensation: $416,692

    2015 total compensation: about $20.4 million

    Base salary: $1.2 million
    Stock awards: $8.1 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $3 million
    Pension earnings: $7.6 million
    Other compensation: $406,917

    2014 total compensation: about $13.7 million

    Base salary: $1.1 million
    Stock awards: $7.2 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $2.5 million
    Pension earnings: $2.6 million
    Other compensation: $323,136

    2. Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing

    Dennis Muilenburg, chairman and chief executive officer of the Boeing Co.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Dennis Muilenburg, chairman and chief executive officer of the Boeing Co.

    2016 total compensation: about $15.1 million

    Base salary: $1.6 million
    Stock awards: $5.2 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $6.4 million
    Pension earnings: $956,711
    Other compensation: $837,148

    2015 total compensation: about $13.2 million

    Base salary: $1.4 million
    Stock awards: $5.1 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $4.6 million
    Pension earnings: $1.8 million
    Other compensation: $349,449

    2014 total compensation: about $11.8 million

    Base salary: $1.1 million
    Stock awards: $2.5 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $4.1 million
    Pension earnings: $3.9 million
    Other compensation: $152,712

    1. Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin

    Marillyn Hewson, the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin.
    Carl Court | AFP | Getty Images
    Marillyn Hewson, the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin.

    2016 total compensation: about $20.6 million

    Base salary: $1.6 million
    Stock awards: $9.2 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $8.2 million
    Pension earnings: $1.2 million
    Other compensation: $399,828

    2015 total compensation: about $28.6 million

    Base salary: $1.6 million
    Stock awards: $9 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $9.1 million
    Pension earnings: $8.4 million
    Other compensation: $500,573

    2014 total compensation: about $33.7 million

    Base salary: $1.5 million
    Stock awards: $8.9 million
    Incentive plan compensation: $7.1 million
    Pension earnings: $15.8 million
    Other compensation: $415,055

