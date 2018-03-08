Here's how much the CEOs of America's top defense companies are paid

There's no business, like the arms business.

Chief executives of the top 10 U.S. military contractors were paid a total of about $160 million in 2016, according to company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics with combined pay of $42 million in 2016.

The Department of Defense requested one of the largest budgets in history with its recent proposal of $686 billion and an additional $30 billion for nondefense agencies including the Department of Energy, which maintains the country's nuclear weapons.

As the top weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin takes the lion's share of Pentagon funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government.

In short, defense contractors are paid largely with U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Below is a list of defense industry giants and how much leaders of these companies made.

Companies are ordered by revenue.