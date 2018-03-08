In six of the 10 states polled in the Axios survey, President Donald Trump's approval rating is more than 50 percent, compared with his 43 percent national approval rating. A Real Clear Politics average of various polls' approval ratings for Trump stands at just under 40 percent.

Tester, Manchin and McCaskill are in the most danger, according to Axios. Their approval ratings are either below or only slightly above 50 percent. Of the five Democrats losing in the polls, only McCaskill and Heitkamp so far face a set candidate. Republican candidates running against Tester, Manchin and Donnelly have yet to be determined.

The survey found that Tester would score 42 percent of his state's votes, with 55 percent saying they would vote Republican. Manchin is at 43 percent, with 52 percent voting Republican. Donnelly has 45 percent of votes, with 51 percent voting Republican.

McCaskill is down 44 percent to Hawley's 52 percent.

The polling was closer for Heitkamp. The survey said she would garner 47 percent, versus 49 percent for a generic Republican challenger. Yet the Axios report did not mention Cramer, who announced his candidacy Feb. 16. The polls were conducted from Feb. 12 until March 5.

