The ECB just made a big change with its policy outlook

The European Central Bank (ECB) dropped its easing bias on Thursday, fueling expectations that it will normalize monetary policy in the euro area.

Until now, the ECB has stated that it stands ready to increase the level of bond purchases it makes in both duration and/or size, in case the economic outlook deteriorates in the euro zone.

But it removed such statement from its communication Thursday, following a monetary policy meeting, indicating that stimulus in the region could come to an end in the near future.

ECB President Mario Draghi said Thursday that the solid economic recovery in the region supported the decision to remove the so-called easing bias.

"Incoming information... confirms the strong and broad-based growth momentum in the euro area economy, which is projected to expand in the near-term at a somewhat faster pace than previously expected."