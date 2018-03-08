ECB's Draghi talks policy after the central bank drops its easing bias

[The stream is slated to start at 13:30 GMT. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi is speaking at the institution's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, following the Governing Council's interest rate decision.

Investors will be looking for clues as to the ending of the ECB's massive bond-buying scheme.

But Draghi is not expected to reveal too much in order to prevent any unwanted market tightening, exercising caution after the recent surge in market uncertainty.