Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says the company will see $15 billion in revenue in 2018, according to a report from USA Today.

The streaming giant posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018.

The company had only issued guidance for operating margin, which it claims as its "primary profit metric," forecasting an increase of 300 basis points year over year in 2018.

The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu.

Netflix is also likely to face a challenge from Disney's forthcoming streaming service.

Read the full USA Today report here.