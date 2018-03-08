Smart toothbrush start-up wants to turn a chore into a game

This start-up wants to turn tooth brushing from a chore into a game.

"For us, it was a battle in the bathroom," says Ethan Daniel Schur, co-founder and CEO of Grush. "Kids hate to brush their teeth because they can't visualize the results, and they're not incentivized to brush properly."

The start-up's solution: a Bluetooth toothbrush with built-in motion sensors that connects to video games on your smartphone.

"Parents can use their mobile device and see exactly how well their kids have been brushing," says Schur, "And dentists can see what their patients are doing in between visits."