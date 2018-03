The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street closed relatively mixed, but well off session lows on Wednesday.

In the political space, announcements surrounding tariffs continue to keep investors on edge. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a news briefing that President Donald Trump would likely formalize any details on his tariff proposals, including exemptions, later on this week.

"We expect that the president will sign something by the end of the week, and there are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well," the press secretary said.

Ahead of the all-important nonfarm payrolls data due out on Friday, investors will be poring over initial claims data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and the Quarterly Services Survey, due out at 10 a.m. ET.