    Which states and industries have the most jobs? A CareerBuilder survey breaks it down

    • States with single industries have been the slowest to recover since the 2007 recession, while bigger states with diversified economies have bounced back.
    • While manufacturing jobs are disappearing, jobs in health care and information technology are increasing rapidly, according to CareerBuilder, an employment website.
    Automation and technology having a big impact on manufacturing: Career Builder CEO   

    Big states with multiple industries have been the fastest to recover from the Great Recession of of 2007-2009, while several small states are still recovering, Matthew Ferguson, chief executive officer of CareerBuilder, told CNBC.

    "Think about those two sets of states," Ferguson said Thursday on "Power Lunch." "Bigger states with diversified economies did really well. Smaller states that were dependent on one or two industries did worse."

    His company, CareerBuilder, an online job finder platform, tracked the industries and states that have been the fastest and slowest to recover from the Great Recession.

    Manufacturing jobs are disappearing at a fast pace, down from 13.5 million in 2007 to 12.5 million in 2017, Ferguson said. However, the United States as a whole has has significant job growth in the same time period.

    So where are the jobs? Ferguson said they are largely concentrated in health care and information technology. "Things around mathematics," he said. "Any areas with big data. Those are the areas where you see a lot of job creation."

    Meanwhile, for those still interested in the manufacturing industry, Ferguson said they will need to build their resumes with a mix of traditional manufacturing expertise and engineering skills —skill sets that are often obtained through a post-secondary education.

    "Manufacturing jobs today are higher paying and higher tech, which means they're going to be required to have higher skills," Ferguson said, and pointed out that automation also has been responsible for eliminating some jobs in manufacturing, as well as other sectors.

    A registered nurse hangs an I.V. bag for a patient at the University of Miami Hospital's Emergency Department.

    Another issue, Ferguson said, are gaps in skill sets among today's labor pool, which often leads companies to look at candidates from other countries for the desired qualifications.

    "We need a way to educate and train high school students and community college students on the tech of manufacturing," said Ferguson, saying the same can be applied to other industries, such as technology in the automobile industry.

    Here's a rundown of CareerBuilder's survey, highlighting which states that have done the best and the worst in terms of job growth since the Great Recession, and which industries are growing the fastest.

    States with the biggest percentage increase in jobs

    Forty states had more jobs in 2017 compared with 2007. Here are the top seven states by percentage.

    Texas: 1,699,505 more jobs – 15 percent increase
    California: 1,239,911 more jobs – 7 percent increase
    New York: 597,961 more jobs – 6 percent increase
    Florida: 455,134 more jobs – 5 percent increase
    Washington: 300,885 more jobs – 9 percent increase
    Colorado: 293,160 more jobs – 11 percent increase
    Massachusetts: 288,446 more jobs – 8 percent increase


    States that haven't fully recovered

    These states had fewer jobs in 2017 compared with 2007.

    Alabama: 62,637 fewer jobs in 2017 – 3 percent decline
    West Virginia: 33,428 fewer jobs in 2017 – 4 percent decline
    Mississippi: 26,666 fewer jobs in 2017 – 2 percent decline
    New Mexico: 23,422 fewer jobs in 2017 – 2 percent decline
    Connecticut: 19,781 fewer jobs in 2017 – 1 percent decline
    Wyoming: 13,257 fewer jobs in 2017 – 4 percent decline
    Illinois: 11,682 fewer jobs in 2017 – 0.2 percent decline

    Jobs with the most growth since 2007


    These jobs have had some of the highest growth rates around the country from 2007 to 2017, including in states that are still recovering.

    Home health aides: 296,952 more jobs – 46 percent increase
    Web developers: 47,073 more jobs – 38 percent
    Physical therapist assistants: 22,275 more jobs – 34 percent
    Statisticians: 9,117 more jobs – 33 percent
    Nurse practitioners: 38,563 more jobs – 32 percent
    Veterinary technologists and technicians: 25,033 more jobs – 32 percent increase
    Audiologists: 2,880 more jobs – 29 percent increase
    Operations research analysts: 24,742 more jobs – 27 percent –
    Mental health counselors: 34,996 more jobs – 27 percent
    Physical therapists: 49,202 more jobs – 27 percent

