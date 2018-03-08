Which states and industries have the most jobs? A CareerBuilder survey breaks it down

Big states with multiple industries have been the fastest to recover from the Great Recession of of 2007-2009, while several small states are still recovering, Matthew Ferguson, chief executive officer of CareerBuilder, told CNBC.

"Think about those two sets of states," Ferguson said Thursday on "Power Lunch." "Bigger states with diversified economies did really well. Smaller states that were dependent on one or two industries did worse."

His company, CareerBuilder, an online job finder platform, tracked the industries and states that have been the fastest and slowest to recover from the Great Recession.

Manufacturing jobs are disappearing at a fast pace, down from 13.5 million in 2007 to 12.5 million in 2017, Ferguson said. However, the United States as a whole has has significant job growth in the same time period.

So where are the jobs? Ferguson said they are largely concentrated in health care and information technology. "Things around mathematics," he said. "Any areas with big data. Those are the areas where you see a lot of job creation."