Which states and industries have the most jobs? A CareerBuilder survey breaks it down

Another issue, Ferguson said, are gaps in skill sets among today's labor pool, which often leads companies to look at candidates from other countries for the desired qualifications.
"We need a way to educate and train high school students and community college students on the tech of manufacturing," said Ferguson, saying the same can be applied to other industries, such as technology in the automobile industry.
Here's a rundown of CareerBuilder's survey, highlighting which states that have done the best and the worst in terms of job growth since the Great Recession, and which industries are growing the fastest.
States with the biggest percentage increase in jobs
Forty states had more jobs in 2017 compared with 2007. Here are the top seven states by percentage.
Texas: 1,699,505 more jobs – 15 percent increase
California: 1,239,911 more jobs – 7 percent increase
New York: 597,961 more jobs – 6 percent increase
Florida: 455,134 more jobs – 5 percent increase
Washington: 300,885 more jobs – 9 percent increase
Colorado: 293,160 more jobs – 11 percent increase
Massachusetts: 288,446 more jobs – 8 percent increase
States that haven't fully recovered
These states had fewer jobs in 2017 compared with 2007.
Alabama: 62,637 fewer jobs in 2017 – 3 percent decline
West Virginia: 33,428 fewer jobs in 2017 – 4 percent decline
Mississippi: 26,666 fewer jobs in 2017 – 2 percent decline
New Mexico: 23,422 fewer jobs in 2017 – 2 percent decline
Connecticut: 19,781 fewer jobs in 2017 – 1 percent decline
Wyoming: 13,257 fewer jobs in 2017 – 4 percent decline
Illinois: 11,682 fewer jobs in 2017 – 0.2 percent decline
Jobs with the most growth since 2007
These jobs have had some of the highest growth rates around the country from 2007 to 2017, including in states that are still recovering.
Home health aides: 296,952 more jobs – 46 percent increase
Web developers: 47,073 more jobs – 38 percent
Physical therapist assistants: 22,275 more jobs – 34 percent
Statisticians: 9,117 more jobs – 33 percent
Nurse practitioners: 38,563 more jobs – 32 percent
Veterinary technologists and technicians: 25,033 more jobs – 32 percent increase
Audiologists: 2,880 more jobs – 29 percent increase
Operations research analysts: 24,742 more jobs – 27 percent –
Mental health counselors: 34,996 more jobs – 27 percent
Physical therapists: 49,202 more jobs – 27 percent