WORLD-RENOWNED INVESTORS TO SHARE TOP MARKET PICKS AT 23RD ANNUAL SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

The original and premier investment idea conference raises millions for the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer

New York, NY – March 8, 2018 – The Sohn Conference Foundation, in partnership with CNBC, today announced the speaker lineup for its 23nd Annual Sohn Investment Conference and 5th Annual Next Wave Sohn, to be held April 23, 2018 at Lincoln Center in New York City. Since 1995, the Sohn Investment Conference has gathered the global financial industry for an exhilarating day of highly-anticipated market insights from the world's top investors, with the mission of raising critical funds for pediatric cancer research and care. Through its conferences in 11 cities across five continents, the Sohn Conference Foundation has inspired more than $80 million of charitable giving from the financial community.

"As the original investment idea conference, the Sohn Investment Conference is lauded around the world for bringing the best and brightest financial minds together for an exciting day of investment insights with the goal of benefiting a critical cause," said Douglas Hirsch, Co-Chair of the Sohn Conference Foundation. "Since the conference was founded more than two decades ago, the generosity of the financial community has contributed to invaluable breakthroughs in the fight against pediatric cancer around the world."

"We're excited to be partnering again this year with the Sohn Conference Foundation to support an event that furthers the fight against pediatric cancer," said Nikhil Deogun, SVP and Editor in Chief of CNBC Business News. "We're uniquely positioned as the world leader in business news to both grow the Sohn Conference's impact in the worldwide investment community and provide our viewership with inside access to the exciting ideas presented at the conference."

The speaker lineup for the 23nd Annual Sohn Investment Conference:

Nathaniel August, President and Portfolio Manager, Mangrove Partners

David Einhorn, President, Greenlight Capital, Inc.

Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager, Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer, DoubleLine Capital LP

Bill Gurley, General Partner, Benchmark

Glen Kacher, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Light Street Capital, LLC

John Khoury, Founder and Managing Partner, Long Pond Capital, LP

Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO, Social Capital LP

John Pfeffer, Partner, Pfeffer Capital LP*

Li Ran, Chief Investment Officer, Half Sky Capital Ltd

Larry Robbins, Founder, Portfolio Manager and CEO, Glenview Capital Management LLC

Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, New York Times op-ed contributor, visiting lecturer at The Wharton School and former Google data scientist

*Schedule permitting

The conference will also feature a special appearance from 2018 Olympian Bryan Fletcher and Junior Olympian Gavin Shamis, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia survivors.

In addition to the flagship afternoon program, the Foundation will host the 5th Annual Next Wave Sohn. Next Wave Sohn features the leaders of the most thoughtful new hedge fund launches, who present their best investment ideas in the renowned format of the Sohn Investment Conference. Conference attendees are welcome to RSVP for Next Wave Sohn at no additional cost.

"Next Wave Sohn shines a spotlight on innovative investment ideas from new leaders in the hedge fund industry," said Graham Duncan, Board Member of the Sohn Conference Foundation and Co-Chair of Next Wave Sohn. "The outstanding Next Wave speakers over the past five years have not only contributed to an important cause, but also set the tone for the entire day at the Sohn Conference, making Next Wave Sohn a must-attend event. This year's speaker lineup will further that legacy."

The speaker lineup for the 5th Annual Next Wave Sohn:

Alexander Captain, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager, Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Tim Garry, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner, Pelorus Jack Capital, L.P.

Scott Goodwin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Diameter Capital Partners LP

Rashmi Kwatra, Founder and Portfolio Manager, Sixteenth Street Capital

Patrick McCaney, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

Oleg Nodelman, Founder and Managing Director, EcoR1 Capital LLC

The Sohn Investment Conference benefits from the support of its valued Gold sponsors, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and State Street Corporation. For more information about the Sohn Investment Conference, visit http://www.sohnconference.org.

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences, including the renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

The Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street Professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. His friends and family founded the New York Sohn Investment Conference in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn Conferences to bring the financial community together for charitable causes. Sohn Conferences include Sohn Australia, Sohn Brazil, Sohn Canada, Sohn Geneva, Sohn Hong Kong, Sohn India, Sohn London, Sohn Monaco, Sohn San Francisco and Sohn Tel Aviv. To date, the Foundation has raised more than $80 million. More information on the Sohn Investment Conference is available at www.sohnconference.org

