The 2018 Range Rover Velar is gorgeous but doesn't offer much bang for your buck

With black accents and a deep, gorgeous coat of Firenze Red paint, the first pro I noticed about the Velar R-Dynamic P250 in my driveway is that it looked the business. Priced at $74,895, the Velar wouldn't look out of place in a lot of cars costing double that.

If you're afraid of looking poor, the Velar is the antidote. The illusion won't fade when passengers make it inside, as the interior is positively lovely. Leather quality is top notch, switches are high quality and almost every surface is well-appointed.

The Velar also has Land Rover's next generation infotainment suite on board, with a double touch-screen setup. The top screen does the heavy lifting, with navigation and music mainly controlled through that. Below is best suited to climate, seat heating and terrain response settings.